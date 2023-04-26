Mohammad Rizwan has moved a step closer to retaking the no1 batter rank in the T20I format from India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

With a 98 not-out in the final game against New Zealand, Rizwan ended the series with 162 runs and as Pakistan’s top-scorer to close the gap to Surykumar to less than 100 points.

He also passed the mark of 1000 T20 runs for a third straight year with his sublime innings in the final game.

The Indian maverick continues to lead the ICC T20I batters’ Rankings with 906 points with Rizwan now second with 811 points followed by Babar Azam in third with 756 ranking points.

Babar and Rizwan are seen as the likeliest candidates to dethrone Suryakumar from the perch with the T20 specialist putting a clear distance between himself and the rest of the chasing pack since taking the cricketing world by storm after making his debut.

Mohammad Rizwan has already achieved the no1 rank previously when he dethroned Babar for the spot.

Meanwhile, there was also a huge jump for Mark Chapman in the rankings who moved up 45 places to a career-best 35th after his heroics in the final T20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand helped the Kiwis draw the series 2-2.

Rashid Khan continues to lead the bowler’s rankings in the shortest format of the game while Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan occupies the no1 all-rounders spot.