Mohammad Rizwan has taken over the no.1 T20 batter spot from Babar Azam in the latest ICC rankings.

The wicket-keeper batter’s stunning performances in the ongoing Asia Cup see him replace his international captain at the top of the charts. He was instrumental in setting up Pakistan’s back-to-back wins against Hong Kong and India with scores of 78* and 71 respectively.

He currently leads the batting charts with 192 runs from 3 matches. His performances coupled with Babar’s failure to contribute significantly at this year’s tournament sees him jump up one spot to the summit.

With the announcement, Mohammad Rizwan has become only the third batter from Pakistan to top the T20 rankings chart after Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Babar, meanwhile, slips to number 2 in the standings after having spent a staggering 1155 days in his career at the top of the T20I batting charts with Aiden Markram of South Africa occupying the third spot.

The two-time ICC Player of the Month, Babar, still tops the ODI batter rankings while he is third in the Test match rankings.

Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka has moved up to No.8, after his brilliant run in the Asia Cup continued with his latest 52 helping Sri Lanka beat India in their Super Four encounter.

In bowling charts, Pakistan is represented by Shadab Khan who has moved up to 14th in the latest rankings with Shaheen, currently sidelined with an injury, 15th on the list. Pakistan does not have any bowlers ranked inside the top 10.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the highest-ranked bowler at the Asia Cup occupying the 4th spot with Mujeeb Ur Rahman joint 6th and Maheesh Theekshana ranked 8th in the world.