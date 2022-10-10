Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has been named ICC Player of the Month for September adding another accolade to his stellar resume which has contributed to his meteoric rise in the world of cricket.

Rizwan beat out India’s Axar Patel and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for the award.

The no.1 T20 batter in the world, continued his fine form during the Asia Cup and the seven-match series against England.

The batter played in the 10 games last month scoring seven fifties during that span. He added scores of 70 plus against Hong Kong and India to open the Asia Cup helping his side reach the final where they eventually fell short against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan still finished as the highest run scorer of the tournament.

He also was the highest run-getter in the series against England despite playing a game less than his peers finishing with 316 runs at an average of 63.20 with a strike rate of 138.60.

Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his ICC Player of the Month award to the people of Pakistan affected by the floods while speaking to the ICC website.

“I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award”.

“I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully, this will bring smiles on their faces.”

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September after helping her side beat England in the ODI series.