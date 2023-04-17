Pakistan is likely to be without the services of wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for the third T20I against New Zealand tonight.

The 30-year-old seemed to be dealing with a back issue in the previous game and had to leave the field in the seventh over of New Zealand’s chase with Mohammad Haris taking over the wicket-keeping duties.

Babar Azam did not appear too worried though and hinted post-match that Rizwan will be back after a brief rest.

Rizwan is feeling better, perhaps a one-game rest for him and he will be back in the side, Azam was quoted as saying.

His absence will also be mitigated by the fact that Pakistan is just one win away from sealing the five-match series and the Green Shirts can afford to give him as much time as he needs to heal up.

After sitting out the Afghanistan series, Mohammad Rizwan was one of the big names to make a return to the international side for the New Zealand series. After failing to make a mark in the first game, the no2 ranked batter in the world in the format bounced back with a 34-ball 50 to help his side take a 2-0 lead over the visitors.

Rizwan and Babar are both aiming to close the gap on India’s Suryakumar Yadav for the no1 spot.

Pakistan faces New Zealand in the third T20I tonight.