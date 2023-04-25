Mohammad Rizwan continued his superb form going during the 5th T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With an unbeaten 98 against the Blackcaps the wicket-keeper batter completed 1000 T20 runs this calendar year, a feat he has already achieved twice in his career before.

The 30-year-old scored a record-breaking 2036 runs in 2021 and followed that up with 1817 runs in 2022. Besides scoring heaps of runs on the international side, he also lit up the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans and Bangladesh Premier League with Comilla Victorians.

Despite his personal milestone, Rizwan could not prevent New Zealand from winning the 5th T20I and levelling the five-match series 2-2.

His 98*, which helped Pakistan set a 194-run target for the visiting Blackcaps was not enough as Mark Chapman blitzed Pakistan’s attack to the tune of 104* while James Neesham matched him with a quickfire 45 from 25 balls to stun Pakistan.

Rizwan has quickly become one of the mainstays of Pakistan’s international setup, earning numerous accolades from the International Cricket Council (ICC) along the way.

He was also the batter to dethrone Babar Azam from his long stay as the no1 ranking player in the world.

Rizwan and the rest of the Pakistan team will look to bounce back against the visitors in the ODI scheduled to begin on April 27th.