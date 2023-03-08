Mohammad Nawaz will lead Quetta Gladiators in their all-important fixture against Peshawar Zalmi tonight with Sarfaraz Ahmed ruled out due to a finger injury.

The wicket-keeper batter hurt his digits trying to collect a Naseem Shah delivery in their last game against Karachi Kings.

Despite being replaced by Umar Akmal behind the stumps, the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team did take the field with the bat as his side chased 165 runs for the win.

Saraf scored 29 off 25 balls in a crucial stand with Martin Guptill which allowed the Gladiators to register their second win of the tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

But Sarafaz has failed to recover sufficiently in time to be fit for their game against Zalmi.

The Quetta-born wicketkeeper Bismillah Khan has been chosen to replace him in the side.

Sarafaz has not had his best season with the bat and as a captain during the PSL 8. He has scored just 162 runs in 8 innings with his bat while his team sits last in the league points table.

Mohammad Nawaz, meanwhile, has recently found his footing for Quetta after a tough start to his campaign as well.

The bowling all-rounder has scored 92 runs in 8 innings while taking 8 wickets with the ball.

Quetta needs to beat Zalmi to stand any chance of making the playoffs.