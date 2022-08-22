Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain as Sheen Shah Afridi’s replacement in the Asia Cup squad.

Sheen, Pakistan’s premier new-ball bowler, was ruled out of the upcoming tournament due to a knee injury he sustained against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Hasnain, who recently returned to competitive cricket after correcting his bowling action, will join Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad from England where he is representing the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

The 22-year-old has already represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is in which he has 17 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, the board has announced, that Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai on Tuesday as they replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands.

The 2022 ACC Asia Cup is being played in the T20 format and will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 27 August to 11 September.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September.

The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).