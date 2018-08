ISLAMABAD : Former Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Mohammad Azam, has been posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Azam, who was working as a 21-grade officer, will now perform his duties at PM House. However, ex-secretary Sohail Amir has been directed to report to establishment division.

