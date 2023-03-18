Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a jibe at Shaheen Afridi over ‘double standards’ but netizens disagree

KARACHI – Narjis Amir, wife of former Pakistani player Mohammad Amir, again mentioned Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi in a social media post but her post triggered fans.

This is not the first time when Amir’s wife jumped on this bandwagon. In a recent social media post, Narjis raised questions over the double standards criticism of her husband during the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League.

Drawing a comparison between the aggression and actions of her husband and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Narjis re-shared a post. “If someone is trying to put you down, it only means you are above them. And he shall always be above them (HASID) InshAllah,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

If someone is trying to put you down, it only means you are above them. And he shall always be above them (HASID) InshAllah. https://t.co/kzK8PRiTYN — Narjis amir (@narjiskhan25) March 17, 2023

Mohammad Amir also retweeted his wife’s tweet which also sparked fuel the fire.

Social media reactions

Advertisement

For the unversed, Afridi jumped into the controversy when Amir slammed a ball towards Babar Azam in furor.

Last month, Amir’s wife shared a picture, which showed Amir and Shaheen celebrating a wicket in different styles.