Key pacer Mohammad Amir after being roped into several controversies stepped down from international cricket in 2020, but the left-arm bowler continued to remain in the news.

The 31-year-old is likely to get his British passport next year as he tied the knot with Narjis Khan, a UK national who practices law.

Lately, Amir appeared in an interview with a local media outlet in which he sheds light on the future of the game, including the option of participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after getting his hands on UK passport.

The former superstar is reportedly living in Britain with his wife, and after getting the second passport, he could play for other teams including England. When asked about the possibility of playing for England, Amir turned down the whole notion and rather made a claim that hit headlines.

The speedster was of the view that he would never play for Poms, but would consider participation in Indian Premier League IPL once his passport comes in 2024.

Citing rationale for not playing for England, the talented bowler said he will not play for England as he has represented Team Green in the past and further added that as far as IPL is concerned, I have a year to get his passport.

He mentioned going step by step and do not know what will happen in a year. His recent interview triggers new debate on social media as people started discussing all possibilities.

For the unversed, India has banned players from Pakistan from its biggest cricket league, but British citizens are eligible to play in the IPL.