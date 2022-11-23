Pakistan’s former pacer Mohammad Amir has not been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Cricket Board for participating in the T10 League.

The 30-year-old is set to represent the Bangla Tigers in the upcoming competition and is currently already with his team taking part in training drills.

But the retired pacer is still waiting to hear from the board. A NOC from the governing body is mandatory for any player to play in a foreign league.

The situation has left the former teenage sensation rather bemused.

“Other Pakistan cricketers in the league have NOC. I am surprised that I am being treated like this,” he said about his circumstances.

Iftikhar Ahmed, part of the same team, has already been granted permission to appear in the tournament.

The predicament has left many wondering if the board is exacting some kind of revenge against Amir who has not let any opportunity slip from his hands of criticizing the board and its policies.

He was especially critical of Pakistan’s performance at the T20 World Cup before the side managed to reach the final of the competition.

These claims can easily be disproven as PCB has allowed Mohammad Amir to play any league of his choosing, most recently issuing a NOC for his participation in the English domestic season.

The sixth edition of the T10 league will be played from 23 November to 4th December at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.