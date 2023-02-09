MoFA says 23 Pakistanis evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye

Islamabad: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Thursday confirmed that 23 Pakistani nationals were evacuated from the quake-hit Turkiye, while no casualties had been reported so far.

In a statement, MoFA spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said the Pakistanis were evacuated from Gaziantep University and accommodated in Adana city. The devastated city of Gaziantep, located about 33km from the epicenter, suffered heavy loss of life and infrastructure during the earthquake.

Erdogan visits quake-hit area as death toll rises to 11,000

“Sixteen of these evacuated persons will be brought back to Pakistan, while the rest will be shifted to Istanbul city of Turkiye,” she said.

She said that the country’s missions in Turkiye and Syria remained in constant touch with the relevant authorities to provide relief to Pakistanis affected by the earthquake.

Responding to a question regarding the outcome of Pakistan’s series of meetings with Afghanistan and Iran, she said the multifaceted dialogue with the neighbouring states would lead to positive development.

Asked why Pakistan stayed away from the Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Russia’s capital Moscow, she said, “We decided not to participate in the Moscow meeting of regional stakeholders.”

“We will continue to participate in all constructive meetings on Afghanistan,” she said.

The spokesperson said that Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Pakistan from February 15-16.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan and the IAEA to explore avenues to advance cooperation in peaceful applications of nuclear technology for socio-economic development,” she said.

Baloch said Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan would visit France to meet his counterpart on February 10 for the 14th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations.

A roadmap for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and France will also be signed, she said.