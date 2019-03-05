MoFA launches QR Code system for documents attestation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Monday launched the digital Quick Response (QR) code system for attestation of documents to improve consular services and to curb forgery. The digital attestation to be initially launched at the MoFA headquarters with effect from March 5, will be subsequently introduced at the camp offices, a press statement said.

The QR code system is a user-friendly digital attestation process, which would lead to expeditious attestation.

This will help people verify the attestation of their documents via QR code scanner.

“Moreover, the malpractice of forged attestation will be curbed. Digital attestation will also help create paperless environment as the data will be digitally backed up,” the statement added.—APP

