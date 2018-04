The 7th death anniversary of famous comedy artiste Moeen Akhtar was observed in Lahore and Karachi on Sunday. Moeen Akhtar was a great film and drama artiste and he performed all roles near to reality. He also performed as a host in a large number of TV programmes.

Moeen Akhtar was born in 1950 in Karachi. He died on April 22, 2011 due to cardiac arrest. His friends and fans held Quran Khawani for him and prayed for the departed soul at Bagh-e-Jinnah.—APP

