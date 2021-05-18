Moeed Yusuf appointed NSA

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf as the National Security Adviser on Tuesday.

The cabinet division issued a notification, confirming Dr Yusuf’s appointment for the post. The SAPM also confirmed the news to The Express Tribune.

According to the communique, the designation will be equivalent to a federal minister. On December 24, 2019, Yusuf was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning and was given the status of Minister of State.

Yusuf is the associate vice president at the Asia Center at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) .

He is the author of Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia.