Moeed tells India to end terrorism in Pakistan Reverse Aug 5 IIOJK decision for talks

Staff Reporter Islamabad

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said India must stop state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan before dialogue between the two nuclear-armed neighbours can resume.

In an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar, the security adviser also said India must reverse its unilateral and illegal decision of August 5 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for talks to resume.

Explaining Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, Moeed said “the government and the people of Pakistan will remain committed to the Kashmir cause till Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination under UNSC resolutions”.

Elaborating on the offer from India to hold talks, the national security adviser said Islamabad had clearly communicated to India that it must halt demographic change in IIOJK, ensure the protection of Kashmiri identity and give Kashmiris their rights before any dialogue or talks can take place.

Providing details of Indian involvement in terrorism, he said the country has provided a detailed dossier with evidence of Indian involvement and said New Delhi’s intelligence agency, RAW, was involved in the recent bombing in Johar Town in Lahore.

He further detailed the evidence of banking transactions, telephone records and cyberattacks, whcih “revealed direct involvement of India in the attacks”.

Moeed further said that Indian intelligence agencies were deliberately targeting the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC)and Chinese interests in Pakistan through terrorist proxies.

The NSA elaborated that Pakistan had always stood for peace and Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent trip to Tashkent, had said Pakistan wanted to have a civilized relationship with India as a neighbour, but the Indian government’s RSS inspired Hindutva ideology was a stumbling block.

During the interview, he asked why people inside India were comparing Modi to Hitler and also informed the Indian journalist that the country was deeply concerned about India’s rogue behaviour including reports of Indian state-sponsored spying on Pakistani individuals revealed under the recent Pegasus scandal.