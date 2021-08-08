Moeed: Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Observer Report Washington

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Friday strongly con-demned the Hindutva inspired policies of Modi government and its brutal repression of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Moeed Yusuf was speaking at a special event organ-ized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC to observe the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on the second anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed Pakistan’s unflinching support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inal-ienable right to self-determination as envisaged in the UNSC Resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.Dr.

Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan would continue to avail every possible political, diplomatic and legal option to achieve this objective, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Washington said.