Modi’s violence ridden politics

Muhammad Hanif

SINCE Narendra Modi became India’s Prime Minister in May 2014, his domestic politics encourages communal violence and regional/international politics is geared against Pakistan. Whereas theoretically he displays gestures about building peace with India’s neighbours and aspires to make India a major world player, practically he has got himself involved in the game of crushing the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, keeping Pakistan under a threat of war by relentlessly violating 2003 ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir and advancing communal anti-Muslims and anti Sikhs politics in India. Moreover, at the regional and world levels Modi looks mainly busy in struggling to isolating Pakistan.

Modi’s anti-Pakistan politics is really apparent. To keep Pakistan under pressure of a threat of war and to create a war hysteria to discourage coming of foreign investment in Pakistan, Modi government has adopted a policy of violating the cease fire agreement by carrying out intense firing across LoC and the international border opposite Sialkot district. In this regard Times of India on January 22, 2018 has given news that recently India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has fired 9000 rounds of mortar across international border opposite Jammu, in retaliation to firing by Pakistan. The mere fact that India does not allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to visit the LoC and the international border to confirm the ceasefire violations, while Pakistan allows it, is a clear proof that it is India that is violating the ceasefire agreement by firing and shelling across the border and the frequency and intensity of firing has increased during the BJP’s rule.

As per the declared policy of Modi, India is also struggling to isolate Pakistan regionally and internationally. In this context, at all bilateral and multilateral forums that Modi attends, he blames Pakistan for supporting terrorism. Also, in his discussions with the world leaders he tries to convince them that they should consider and declare Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism. The 6th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia Conference held in December 2016 in India and the 9th BRICS Summit held in India in September 2017 are the examples. But Modi has failed in mustering world support on blaming Pakistan for supporting terrorism because world leaders know about the countless sacrifices which Pakistan has rendered while fighting the war on terror in the region.

In fact, by blaming Pakistan, Modi and his government are trying to hide the fact that actually India is a terrorist state that is sponsoring terrorism in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) to suppress their freedom struggle, in Afghanistan to blame Pakistan, and in Balochistan province of Pakistan using Afghan soil. In this context, to negate a major proof of India being involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan using Afghan soil, Modi’s government has even refused to accept Kalboshan Singh Jadav (apprehended by Pakistan from Balochistan in 2016 and now in its custody) as a serving naval officer of India and a RAW agent who was assigned to support terrorism in Balochistan as he has himself confessed.

Modi’s domestic pro Hindutva politics is violence driven. As part of Modi led, Bahartia Janata Party’s (BJP) inspired communal politics, in India, Hindu extremist organizations have carried out many attacks against the Muslims and killed many to stop them from following their religious obligations. Quite a number of Muslims were killed merely on the apprehension that they were carrying cows for slaughtering purpose. To do such acts extremist Hindu organizations are encouraged by BJP inspired past history. In this context the destruction of Babri Mosque in 1992 in the State of Uttar Pradish (UP), where BJP was in power, and killing of about 2000 Muslims in the Gujrat communal violence in 2002, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujrat state, by extremist Hindus are examples.

In India, Sikhs are also being religiously targeted by the extremist Hindus. Currently, Hindus and even the BJP have started propagating that Sikhism is also a part of Hindu religion. This propaganda has hurt the Sikhs sentiments and violence is being used to suppress their religious identity and their lingering demand for their separate homeland, named Khalistan. In view of the above, it can be concluded that in the prevailing scenario, as per Modi’s current domestic and foreign policies. Indian media drum beating to project that Modi is a peace loving leader, does not make sense when Indian BSF is doing exactly opposite to that. The BSF firing indicates that Modi is neither a peace loving person, nor a non-communal leader. That explains why Modi loves to establish regional hegemony, act belligerent in Kashmir and with Pakistan and why Hindu extremists in India feel encouraged to harm the Muslims and Sikhs.

— The writer, a retired Col, is Research Fellow at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.