Modi’s unwelcoming Kashmir visit

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to occupied Kashmir on Sunday and by all means it was not different from his previous trips as the oppressed people of the occupied valley expressed their complete resentment and sentiments against him by observing complete shutdown. All shops and other business establishments remained closed and the traffic off the road. The Indian PM also laid foundation stones of different projects amidst tight security which once again proved that the occupation forces themselves knew the fact that no amount of oppression or even the cosmetic steps such as the development works can stop the Kashmiri people from seeking their right to self-determination.

Addressing a ceremony during his trip, Modi stated that his objective is to win the hearts of the people of Jammu & Kashmir through development. The fact of the matter is that Kashmiri people have never sought development funds or projects from the Indian government rather they have been fighting and sacrificing their lives to get independence from the cruel clutches. Modi needs to do some retrospection and accept the reality. How can he win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people, when the Indian forces are subjecting them to worst form of tyranny and human rights abuses on a daily basis. By announcing the development projects, the Indian Prime Minister can hoodwink the world or its own people but not the Kashmiri people. If he is really keen to reach out to the people of Kashmir it should suspend all military operations and accept the birth right of Kashmiri people. Development does not mean anything if there is no peace and dialogue. Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq whilst commenting on Modi’s visit said the people want the abolition of draconian laws and toning down of the arrests rather than the rhetoric of development. For greater peace and stability in the region, India must come out of state of denial, honour the commitments made to the Kashmiri people by their elders and accept that the ongoing movement in Kashmir is totally indigenous in nature which it cannot suppress with any amount of cruelty and coercion. Solution only lies in dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri leaders.

