Modi’s threats are insane: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has termed Indian threat of attack on Pakistan as Modi’s insanity and said that India will strike an ax on its own feet by foolishly attacking Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor said that it should be noted that under the military leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s defense is in the strongest hands.

Strongly condemning the Indian threats to attack Pakistan, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has always spoken of peace and all for the eradication of terrorism and peace in the region.

More than a million sacrifices have been made by the Pakistani security forces and the people, but we want to make it clear that India does not see any weakness in our desire for peace.

The governor said that history has shown that Pakistan always responds to the enemy.

We will respond to any kind of aggression against it in such a way that its future generations will also remember it.

He said that Narendra Modi’s policies have become the biggest threat to India itself.

Modi and his followers are fooling the Indian nation to divert attention from their internal situation.

The fact is that India knows that whenever it commits any kind of stupidity against Pakistan, it will be disastrous for India. They should always remember their fate.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is ambassador of peace and our armed forces and ISI are forces of peace, but they are always ready to respond to aggression.

Meanwhile, Governor House spokesperson said that Governor Sarwar’s corona test has come negative and he has not been quarantined. Corona test of his driver has also come negative.

The governor is busy with his routine commitments.

All necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19 are implemented in Governor House.