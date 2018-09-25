Modi’s threats aimed at diverting attention from his corruption scandals: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving war threats to Pakistan to divert attention of his people from the corruption scandals faced by him.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Tuesday, Murad Saeed said that India is committing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and world community is well aware of it.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would raise the issue in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session regarding the human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir.

The State Minister said the government has now changed in Pakistan, adding that if India violated Line of Control (LoC), it would face a befitting response from Pakistan.

Murad Saeed said the former government has left Rs11 billion circular debt. The incumbent government is taking measures to bring only the wealthy people in the tax net, he added.

