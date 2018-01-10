Modi’s subversion will not succeed: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while meeting various delegations which called on him here in Islamabad said, “Today we reiterate the pledge that despite India’s malicious intrigues and use of brute force by the Indian occupation forces, the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir will attain their freedom.”

The President said that the Government of AJK has set its eyes on infrastructure development, construction, good governance and aspires to make Azad Kashmir a success story within this region. It is our collective aspiration to share the dividends of our success with the people of AJK and Pakistan, he said.

Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Farooq Tahir, Member Legislative Assembly Sehrish Qamar and senior APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Muhammad Faiz Naqshbandi during their call on meetings apprised the President of the ongoing situation in IOK and presented their recommendations for raising the profile of the Kashmir issue at the international stage.

President AJK said that on the direction of India’s fanatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RAW and other Indian intelligence agencies are attempting to destabilize Pakistan and investing massive resources by directly sponsoring terrorist activities in various regions of Pakistan. “We will never allow India to succeed in their pernicious designs”, said President Masood Khan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Indian spy agencies are now targeting to create discontent among the people of AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and the Pak-Kashmiri diaspora.

Their aim, he said, is to weaken the principled stance of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and an attempt at creating discord among our ranks. “The brave and courageous people of AJK, Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan have pledged to undermine these attempts”, vowed the President.

The President said that the leadership and people of Kashmir and Pakistan must stay vigilant and resist falling prey to the distorted Indian narrative.—PR