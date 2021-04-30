Modi’s policies caused surge in Covid-19 in India, IIOJK: Rehmani

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has said that the policies of fascist Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, have caused alarming surge in COVID-19 in India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Indian Prime Minister allowed Kumbh Mela in India and Amarnath Yatra in IIOJK, threatening billions of lives.

He urged the United Nations and the World Health Organisation to take note of the current Covid situation and ask the fascist Indian Prime Minister to cancel all such religious pilgrimages forthwith.

The JKPFL Chairman deplored that Modi’s policy of continuing with the election rallies and Kumbh Mela had already led to spread of Covid and resulted in the killing of lacs of people and now his government was encouraging another Hindu pilgrimage in the name of Amarnath Yatra to the occupied territory, where the entire population was under stress of the enormities of the pandemic.

Farooq Rehmani said that the UN should censor India for its Covid policy and warn it against sending pilgrims to Amarnath cave in IIOJK.

He also appealed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to put pressure on India to abandon arrest and detention of Kashmiri youth.

He also demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists from jails as their lives are in danger due to bad health conditions and lack of preventive measures against the coronavirus in the prisons.—KMS