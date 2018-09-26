Modi’s nomination for Nobel Prize!

BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundarajan said on Monday she had nominated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nobel Peace Prize. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for launching the world’s largest healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat by Tamilisai Soundararajan. The ‘path-breaking initiative’ of the ‘visionary’ prime minister will transform life of millions of people, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable’, the statement read.

Irrespective of whether or not the Indian PM would get such a prestigious prize, the very fact that he has been nominated for ‘peace prize’ is the biggest joke of the century. The health scheme launched by Modi might have far-reaching impact on a wider population of India but the man cannot be credited for ‘peace’ as his policies are anti-peace, anti-minorities and anti-humanity. He is directly responsible for loathsome crimes against humanity if his record as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India is scanned. How a man responsible for the massacre of Muslims, Kashmiris and minorities be nominated for a prestigious peace award? It is an established reality that allowed carnage of Muslims in 2002 when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat resulting into the killing of over one thousand innocent souls and systematic destruction of their properties.

It was because of this blemish record, until he became Prime Minister of India, that Modi was shunned in many countries of the West and even some of them had banned his entry. Modi is also to be blamed for almost daily killing of Kashmiris, gang rapes, pellet gun attacks and forced disappearances in Occupied Kashmir. These serious human rights violations finally caught attention of the United Nations that recently launched a report containing his black deeds in Occupied Kashmir. These are just glimpses of what Modi, known as butcher of Muslims and Kashmiris, has done and those sponsoring him for Nobel Peace Prize ought to hang their head in shame.

