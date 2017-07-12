Modi’s Israel visit

Mansoor Akbar Kundi

NARENDRA Modi’s recent visit to Israel, the first ever by any Prime Minister of India is a watershed development in the relationship of two countries since 1949. It reflects the timely, opportunist and professional diplomacy of India which unfortunately Pakistan has failed to achieve over the years. In international relations there are neither eternal friends nor enemies except national interests which come first and can be well promoted by good piece of diplomacy. Similarly, the phrase that an enemy of my enemy is my friend plays a pivotal role in the development and improvement of bilateral relationship despite geographical and ideological differences.

India, unlike Pakistan, enjoyed partial relationship with it. India recognized Israel in September 1950. During the period the relationship were limited to Consulate level. India in 1949 had opened an immigration office in Israel to facilitate a large number of Indian Jews’ immigration to Israel. There are around 100000 Indian Jews today in India. Their parents and grandparents migrated to Israel between 1949 to 1953. The founding fathers of India, particularly Nehru was always reluctant to initiate any goodwill relations with Israel and showed Indian support for the right of Palestinians. Gandhi had been very critical of the creation of a Jewish state in the region by branding it “ a crime against humanity” as he wrote in 1938. Similarly, Jawaharlal Nehru during his long 17 years of Prime Minister supported the Palestinian cause. It had voted against Israel in joining UN in1949. However, after his visit to United States in October 1949 at the invitation by the President Harry Truman, there appeared a change in his attitude towards Israel. It was few months after India decided to recognize Israel. It did not establish full-fledged diplomatic relations with Israel until 1992.

Nevertheless, they were the days of bloc politics where the Indian diplomacy largely relied on neutrality and non-alignment without joining US led military alliances. India, however, enjoyed good relationship with the USSR and entered into a 20 year friendship treaty. Simultaneously, it carried good relationship with United States too —— a balanced foreign policy. What implications will the visit will have for Pakistan or in what perspective the visit can be analysed?

However, Indian foreign policy towards Israel took a new turn at the eve of the disintegration of the Soviet Union. It accorded Israel a full-fledged diplomatic recognition and established its embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992 with strong signals of relationship in various fields. The relationship between started growing. Since 9/11 when US restructured its relationship with the Muslim World by embracing India as more closer ally, India and Israel have become ever more closer. Ignoring the realities in international system, we adhered to ideological and internal pressures by not recognizing or adopting partial relationship with Israel, no matter how dependent on US military, economic and political support. Had we recognized Israel, at least would have enjoyed a supportive role by Jewish lobby in core-periphery relationship.

India and Israel are enjoying growing trade, military and economic relationship. Israel has been supplying military hardware to India for the last more than one decade. Few years ago, the leading military wares supplying company, Rafael under a contract provided $ 1 billion surface to air missile system. A number of other contracts it inked with New Delhi account for around $ 10 billion over a decade. They have been promoting tourism between the two. In 2012-13 around 40000 Indians entered Israel on tourist visa, the highest number of visitors from any Asian country. The both have been entering various agreements in the field of academic, scientific and even cultural fields. Pakistan shares more commonalities with Israel than India. There can be more cultural and spiritual similarities between the two as Islam and Judaism as religions are far more closer to one another than with Hinduism.

In the end a question arises what implications the visit will have for Pakistan. There are a mixed answer to that. Indian relationship with Israel with Modi’s visit as a reflection and projection of viable bilateralism are to serve its national interests. Israel needs recognition and relationship with the outside world as more as possible, particularly with the Islamic World which in large has denied it recognition. Events in international system are like strings knitted to one another. Had bloc politics not over, events like of 9/11 could never take place. It weakened the relationship ties between US and Islamic World. The West versus Communism theatre was replaced with the “West versus Islamic Fundamentalism” which has gradually been drifting “West versus Muslims”. India’s relationship with America and Israel are beneficiary of the events like 9/11. They enjoy cordial relationship. America and Israel are more closer to India than before. The enmity factor between India and Pakistan and present juncture of CPEC and shift in Pakistan’s dependence reliance from America to China adds to friendship triangle.

Narendra Modi is an aberrant. His policies towards Pakistan are Hindutva principles that helped him to rise to the office of Prime Minister in 2014. He is adhering to day-to-day strain policies with Pakistan under Hindutva without ignoring that Pakistan is a neighbour, nuclear power and member with it in many important regional forums. Indian policies in Indian held Kashmir are negation of democratic and humanitarian values which Pakistan has been condemning in international forums. Pakistan perceives a threat from the situation. It however needs to restructure and strengthen diplomatic fronts with professional diplomacy.

— The writer is Professor, Dept of Politics & International Relations, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

