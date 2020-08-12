Modis hail Broad for fining Broad

Bipin Dani

ICC’s match-referee Chris Broad’s decision to dock a fine of 15% of the match-fee to his son Stuart Broad for using inappropriate language in the first Test against Pakistan has reminded the former Kenyan middle order batsman Hitesh Modi the incident, when his dad, Subhash Modi, officiating an an umpire also didn’t show “mercy” at him.

Hiten and Subhash Modi are the unique pair of son/father to appear as batsman and umpire in the same One-day International. Against Bangladesh at Nairobi in August 2006, father gave son out lbw.

Reacting to the decision by sr. Broad, Hitesh Modi, now in England, says, “I think it’s very simple they (Chris and Stuart Broad) are both professionals who have been given a job to do and will act in the best interest of the game”.

“He (Stuart) is a great cricketer, who recently completed 500 Test wickets. He shows his emotions on the field. All I can say is to keep cool and control his temper as he already has 3 demerit points within 24 months”. “No one is greater than the noble game of cricket and he must respect opponents. My advice to him is : “you are one of the finest cricketers in the world but you have to be a fine sportsman to be loved by your team and your fans all around the world’.

Hitesh Modi admitted he was little upset when his father declared him LBW out. “To be honest I was upset at first and then I saw on TV that I was plumb so I had no reason to be upset with dad, but myself”, he added further.

Former ICC umpire Subhash Modi, when approached for his comments in Nairobi, also hailed Chris Broad’s neutrality.