Indian Premier Modi paid a two-day visit to China on 27 April 2018 and met President Xi Jinping. The two leaders discussed wide range of issues and opportunities including Tibet, border disputes and One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative. They agreed to promote mutual cooperation, enhance economic ties and resolve differences through peaceful means. The meeting was appreciated worldwide. Being optimist, I also believe any improvement of relation between India and China will help the whole region in respect of “Peace, Stability and Development”

But Prime Minister was not convinced for OBOR and has not consented to join the mega initiative launched by President Xi, as strategic policy for future cooperation and development for the region. It may take more time for India to understand the importance of OBOR. In fact, India wants to uplift its infrastructure and economic development for which India depends on the West. It is true some of the western technologies are much advance than China. But the investment required by India is huge, which no other country, other than China, can provide to India.

Although, I am optimistic about the outcome of Modi-Xi meeting, but some experts are of the opinion that India has a track record of hostility towards its neighbours as it wants to impose its hegemony over all of them. To expect something good from India is tantamount to live in a paradise fool.

ZAMIR AHMED AWAN

Islamabad

