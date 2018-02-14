Modi visit — litmus test

Gandhi, in an article in 1938, wrote about Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories as “inhumane”. Following the years of independence, this anti-colonial ideology solely dictated India’s policy towards Palestine and Israel. But under Modi, India has sharply tilted towards Israel.

PM Modi is visiting Ramallah as part of his four-day visit to UAE and Jordan, both of which host a large Indian community. Modi’s visit to Ramallah, first by an Indian premier, is being hailed as historic by his Palestinian hosts. But New Delhi’s closer ties with Israel and India’s own record in Kashmir tells a different story.

Modi’s visit to occupied territories is a litmus test for Palestinians to replicate this grass root solidarity but as well as an opportunity to be on the right side of the history. Embracing Modi for slight political reasons will end up not only harming international companionship of last few decades but also negate the ideals that have derived the Palestinian struggle for justice.

ASAD HUSSAIN

Toba Tek Singh

Related