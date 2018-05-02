Modi to make religious ‘yatra’ to Nepal

Kathmandu

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa confirmed that Indian PM Modi will fly directly to Janakpur on religious ‘yatra’ on May 11.

The Indian Prime Minister will board an Indian Air Force airplane from New Delhi to reach Patna Airport from where he along with other delegates and his security will fly to Janakpur on three choppers.

Minister Thapa informed that the Indian PM will be welcomed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and take part in a civil felicitation programme.

As per the travel itinerary made public by the government, Indian PM Modi will offer worship at the Janaki Temple in Janakpur and is scheduled to fly to Mustang the same day. Modi will then arrive in Kathmandu later that day.

Meanwhile, Minister Thapa along with Home Secretary Dev Kumar Rai, Spokesperson at the Home Ministry Ram Krishna Subedi and chiefs of all three security agencies reached Janakpur on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations for the welcome of the Indian PM and check the security measures.

Talking to media persons after taking stock of the preparations, Home Minister Thapa said, “His (Modi’s) visit this time is for religious purpose, not a political one, and this visit will take the centuries-old social and religious relationship between Nepal and India to a new height.”—Agencies