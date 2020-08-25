Modi spending leisure time with peacocks

Web Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video of him spending leisure time with peacocks with his millions of followers on social media. The 1.47-minute video, uploaded on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook shows how the premier, who always remains in the media spotlight for his controversial views against the minorities, spends time with peacocks at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. In the short video clip, Modi can be seen feeding peahen inside his residence, while in some clips peacocks are seen walking around the garden as he performs his morning exercise.