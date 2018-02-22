Modi is South Asia’s biggest terrorist, AJK says President

Altaf ahmid rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Modi and BJP’s para-military arm RSS (Rashteriya Sevik Sungh) are committing atrocious acts of terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The President made these remarks while addressing the 2nd Inter-Universities Speech Competition on the title “Human Right Violations in IOK and the role of the International Community”, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

Speaking on the occasion the President commended the speakers on their style of delivery, passion and informative speeches. He said that it is indeed encouraging to see the younger generation speaking with such confidence on the Kashmir issue. “These speeches are an eye opener for not only the participants of this event but also the world community who have deliberately ignored this pertinent issue.”

President Masood Khan in his speech said that the issue of Kashmir is a historical and geographical issue based on the forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and an incomplete partition.

Speaking of the atrocities in IOK, the President said that Modi’s government has adopted a policy of aggression and subjugation leading to the murder, maiming, illegal incarceration and forced evacuation of the Muslim population. He said that the innocent Kashmiris striving for their freedom have been cordoned off and made aliens in their own homeland. “Modi is South Asia’s biggest terrorist and the people in IOK are facing an ethnic genocide of massive proportions;” the President added saying that the only terrorism in IOK is the state-sponsored terrorism of the central government at Delhi. He said, India’s appetite has not been satiated by these killings and instead is maliciously painting the innocent Kashmiris as terrorists and falsely claiming to be the victim. He said that these acts of hostility will never subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their freedom struggle will continue with the political, diplomatic and moral support of the people and Government of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

In a clear and open message to the PDP government in IOK led by Mehbooba Mufti, the President of Azad Kashmir said that facilitation of the Indian armed forces and the para-military forces must end. “By facilitating these acts of terror, you (Mehbooba Mufti) are an abettor to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

President Masood said that the eerie silence of the international community to these crimes is deplorable. The United Nations has totally failed its mandate by not resolving this 70-year issue, he said. Furthermore, he said that the UN Secretary General must avoid artificially balancing out the issue between Pakistan and India by waiting for a concurrence from the two nations. “India being the aggressor will never concur and engage in any sort of concrete and structured dialogue for the resolution of this matter”, he said.

President Azad Kashmir said that bilateral talks have been a farce leading to further delay in the resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said that excluding the Kashmiris from the dialogues is incomprehensible as they are the key constituent to the issue and arriving at a viable solution without their political consent is impossible.

Addressing the students, he urged them to use modern means of communication including the social media to garner support for the freedom movement and help highlight the war crimes taking place in IOK. He said that by using the #KashmirMatters trend all students must continue to tweet and post on the Kashmir issue.

The President praised Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Muhammad Idrees Abbasi and his team for successfully organizing this mega event and raising awareness on this issue among the younger generation.

In the end of the event, the President presented the winning speakers with cash prizes and congratulated all the speakers on their marvelous performance. The event was also attended by Convener APHC Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Naqshbandi, Brig. (R) Dr. Muhammad Khan, and a large number of students from the public sector universities of AJK.