Modi should look inwardly

IT really looks odd and strange when whose hands which are

stained with blood of innocent people speaks against extremism and terrorism. The leaders of both India and Israel top the list of such people who have no respect for humanity and are out to put peace and stability of the region and the world at stake through their tyrant acts.

Therefore, the very statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Maldivian Parliament in which he called for global moot on terrorism can only be seen as an effort on his part to hoodwinking the people. With such kind of statements, he cannot establish his peace credentials as the people have not forgotten what he did with hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat and how did he persecuted a large number of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied Kashmir over the last five years. In fact the international reports including that of UN Human Rights Commissioner on the situation in the IoK are themselves a slap on the face of India which never gets tired of blowing the trumpet of being the secular state and the largest democracy in the world. There is no doubt that collective efforts are required to eradicate the curse of terrorism and extremism and a comprehensive strategy to this effect can only be chalked out if the leadership of all the countries sit together and discuss the way forward. However, such a strategy should be above any political and economic expediency and vested interests. There should be no double standards when dealing with terrorism and extremism. Those occupying any land illegally and persecuting the innocent people there are also terrorists. Given the violence and tyranny committed over the last many decades both in occupied Kashmir and Palestine, both India and Israel must be declared terrorist states. This will be a good beginning to move towards eradication of terrorism from the world.