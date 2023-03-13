Modi running India like dictator, says Congress

Advertisement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit back at the government of India for raising Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in Parliament, saying that Modi is running India like a dictator.

Rahul Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Mallikarjun Kharge, talking to reporters at Vijay Chowk, said, “They (BJP) are crushing and destroying democracy and are talking of saving democracy and the country’s pride.”

He charged that there was no rule of law and that Modi was running the country like a “dictator”. “They are ‘suppressing’ opposition parties through ‘misuse’ of agencies. This is like ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ (pot calling the kettle black),” the Congress chief said.

He added that Modi had ridiculed India abroad several times and cited examples of his speeches in China, South Korea, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). If the prime minister can say all kinds of things against India, why is it a crime if Rahul Gandhi does so, he maintained.

Kharge alleged that all this is being done by the government to divert attention from the Adani-Hindenburg issue. “We are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue. The government is trying to divert attention from this…We are together and will continue to demand Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue,” he added.—KMS