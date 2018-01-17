Modi has ruined India

We feel ashamed when Narendra Modi goes abroad and dons bright flamboyant colours and rich dupattas and shawls, speaking in his old Gujarati theatre days’ dialogue delivery. Compare him with Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh in their dignified black bandhgalas (closed neck) and Indira in her dressing for the occasion beautiful saris they had the persona to look at the western world’s powerful leaders in the eye and stand tall and on an equal footing.

Look at the giants of the previous government Jairam Ramesh, Kapil Sibal, Chidambaran, Jyotiraditya Scindia and look at the present Cabinet of intellectual pygmies. In 3½ year of office not a single promise has been kept. The prices of mere livelihood commodities have gone up four-folds purposely to trouble and get rid of the poor. I feel ashamed when greedy, selfish, business moguls back this Don Quixote of India. Hope this scary nightmare ends in five years and a secular garibi hatao (eradicate poverty) government will come to power and save our great motherland.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related