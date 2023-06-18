Modi regime’s another attempt to project false normalcy narrative in IIOJK

Narendra Modi-led Indian government is making one after another attempt to hide its crimes and project its so-called normalcy narrative in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In its latest move, it has arranged a tour of a delegation retired Judges and top Jurists of India to the occupied territory. A delegation led by President of London-based International Council of Jurists and Chairman of All India Bar Association, Adish C. Aggarwala, has arrived in Jammu and will be meeting top officials of the administration of the territory. The members of the delegation will unfurl the Indian flag at Srinagar’s main Lal Chowk on Sunday. The move is aimed at misleading the Indian public about the prevailing grim situation of the occupied territory.

The development comes days after shocking setback to the Modi regime to hoodwink the world community into believing that “all is well” in occupied Kashmir through the hosting of a G20 meeting in Srinagar.—KMS