Modi regime’s actions cannot change disputed status of Kashmir: Moosavi

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s unilateral and oppressive measures of 5th August will not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and India has no option other than resolving the issue.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in an interview with Kashmir Media Service said that Pakistan’s proposed action of granting Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province should not be linked to India’s actions as Islamabad made the decision to honour the aspirations of the people of the region.

He said, right from the day one, India has been hatching conspiracies to damage the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir but has failed in its nefarious designs.

The APHC leader maintained that the Kashmir dispute is core issue between Pakistan and India and the cordial relations between the two countries are linked to its settlement.

He said following the August 05, 2019 actions of Modi regime, the Kashmir dispute has become the focus of global attention and the world community is stressing for its peaceful settlement.

Al-Moosvi said resolution of the dispute is possible through serious dialogue and the Hurriyat leadership will welcome any meaningful dialogue aimed at achieving this objective.

Meanwhile, as the situation created by COVID-19 worsens in India, Dr Bilquies Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a message posted on her facebook account demanded release of all Kashmiri prisoners including her husband languishing in different Indian jails or shifting to IIOJK.

The surge in corona cases in India has put the lives of Kashmiri prisoners at high risk.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, addressing a meeting held in Srinagar in connection with the Founding Day of the party reiterated that the United Nations resolutions provide the best roadmap for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Political experts and analysts in IIOJK in their interviews in Srinagar said the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has exposed the true face of Hindutva in India.

While commenting on the US commission’s report said Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is discriminating against the religious minorities.

They said the double standards of Modi government have been further exposed by the holding of Hindu festival Kumbh Mela in Haridwar city of Uttarakhand state amid raging COVID-19 cases in India and its plans to go ahead with Amarnath Yatra in IIOJK.

They pointed out that Modi regime has announced night curfew across IIOJK just to prevent Muslims from holding Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, while Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst brutalities, the people of the territory in an extraordinary human gesture gave their own share of the life-saving oxygen to severely COVID-affected Indian state of Maharashtra.

In a heart-warming gesture, Kashmir based dealers, who had 100 oxygen concentrators in stock, sold those to an aid organization based in Mumbai that too at cost much lesser than market price.—KMS