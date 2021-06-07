Modi regime wants to expose Kashmiris to Indian variant of Covid: TWI

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that Narendra Modi’s communal government has organized the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir to deliberately expose the Kashmiris to the most dangerous Indian variant of Covid 19.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a TWI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that during a recent visit to Srinagar, the Indian Army chief, engaged in massacring innocent Kashmiris, had said that the army was fully prepared for Amarnath yatra.

It is very unfortunate that all necessary steps have been taken in this regard, TWI added.

The spokesman said that on one hand Indian government and its army have confined Kashmiris to their homes in the name of corona sanctions, while on the other hand, they are showing their hostility towards Kashmiris by sending influxes of Hindu pilgrims to the occupied territory.—KMS