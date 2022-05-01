Modi regime victimizing Kashmiri detainees

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is behaving in a cruel way towards the Kashmiri political prisoners and victimizing them for challenging India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Modi regime is shifting the Kashmiri detainees to far-off Indian jails to break their commitment towards the ongoing freedom movement, said a report released, today, by Kashmir Media Service.

It said over 40 Kashmiri detainees were recently shifted from IIOJK prisons to Ambedkar Nagar Jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “International laws prevent Indian rulers to shift detainees to jails that are far-off their residences and families. Even Indian Supreme Court ruling says that the detainees must be lodged in the jails nearest to their homes. Shifting Kashmiri prisoners to jails in India is a proof of Modi’s criminal mindset against the Kashmiris and is aimed at hurting the families of the inmates emotionally and financially,” it said.

The report pointed out that thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners are languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. It said, Kashmiri political prisoners are being victimized with the sole purpose of subduing their resolve for freedom.

The report maintained that the global rights bodies should impress upon India to release the Kashmiri political prisoners. World community should come forward to rescue the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in hell-like jails, it added.—KMS