Modi regime using investigation agencies to intimidate Kashmiris into submission

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using its dreaded agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) as a weapon to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and intimidate them into submission.

India’s notorious agencies NIA and SIA are conducting raids on a daily basis across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, subjecting the local residents to severe harassment. The sleuths of these agencies frequently search the homes of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists, journalists and even ordinary people and take away their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets. All these actions are aimed at intimidating those who refuse to toe the Bharatiya Janata Party’s line in the occupied territory.

Political experts and Kashmir watchers have said that the Modi regime is also using judiciary as a tool to subdue the Kashmiris. They said that the freedom-loving Kashmiris are booked under draconian laws for their commitment to the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination. They are implicated in fake cases to punish them for their affiliation with the freedom movement, they added.

The Kashmiris are being put behind bars for no crime other than political beliefs. The Modi gov-ernment has illegally detained thousands of innocent Kashmiris since 05 August 2019. However, the Indian brutalities have failed to force the Kashmiri people to give up their just cause and they are de-termined to continue their struggle till the achieve-ment of their right to self-determination.—KMS