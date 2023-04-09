‘Modi regime using black laws to arrest innocent people in IIOJK’

India is continuously violating all international laws and conventions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The political experts and analysts in their inter-views and statements in Srinagar said people of the territory are even deprived of their basic human rights.

They said the Modi regime is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in IIOJK to arrest innocent people in the occupied territory.

They deplored that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK in flagrant violation of international laws and Modi-led India is settling non-Kashmiris in the oc-cupied territory against the United Nations resolu-tions.

The political experts and analysts said as part of snatching Kashmiris’ identity, India is granting domicile status to non-locals on fast-track basis adding, giving domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris is a clear violation of international law and the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

They lamented that India was preventing the Kashmiris from exercising their universally recog-nized right to self-determination and was not willing to implement the United Nations Kashmir resolu-tions.

They said that India must be punished for violat-ing global laws and agreements in IIOJK, adding the UN is morally bound to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS