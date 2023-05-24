Modi regime staging G20 like drama in IIOJK to normalize illegal occupation: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has thanked China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia and other countries for boycotting the G20 meeting in Srinagar saying that Modi-led Indian regime is staging such dramas to normalize its illegal occupation over the UN-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in a statement issued in Srinagar said, any international event in Jammu and Kashmir is not a substitute to the plebiscite as envisaged by the United Nations’ resolutions for permanent settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC said, “Conducting international events in Jammu and Kashmir to push a certain narrative will not change the reality of the Kashmir dispute and the need to resolve it peacefully through dialogue among all stakeholders.”

The APHC called on the international community to play its role in giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, and called for an end to Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The international community was stressed to put effective pressure on India to release all Hurriyat leaders including APHC Chairman Massarat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Syeda Aaisya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Mushtaqul Islam and thousands others facing illegal detentions in Indian jails.

The APHC said the BJP-RSS’ goal is to revive pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and for this Hindutva forces have devised a plan to carry out genocide of the Kashmiris.

The APHC appealed to the international community, the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play their role in saving the life of the Kashmiri people, especially those languishing in jails. Meanwhile, APHC leader Advocate Devinder Singh Bahl in a statement in Jammu said thanked the Government of Pakistan for highlighting the long-standing Kashmir dispute at the international level through effective diplomacy. He said, Pakistan has succeeded in convincing the key players of G20 that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory where holding any international event would be a violation of international law. He said that the failure of the G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir is a diplomatic victory for Pakistan at the global level.—KMS