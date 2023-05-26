Modi regime resorting to nefarious tactics to mislead world on IIOJK situation

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that Narendra Modi-led Indian government is resort-ing to nefarious tactics to mislead the international community about the prevailing grim situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that on one hand, the Modi regime has usurped all basic rights of the people of occupied territory while on the other, it is attempting to hide its crimes by holding events like the G20 meetings in the territory. It said the people of occupied Kashmir have been suffering immensely under the Indian military occupation and witnessing oppression and bloodshed for the last over 7 decades.

The APHC said that under the prevailing cir-cumstance it is an obligation for every justice-loving person of the world to become the voice of oppressed Kashmiris. It said that the world must play its role by listening to the cries of beleaguered Kashmiris. “International community must shun its double standards and help the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination. It is time for UN to honour its commitments regarding the resolution of Kashmir dispute. Modi and his henchmen must be brought to book for brutally suppressing the Kashmiris,” it added.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders, Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar thanked China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Oman for respecting the aspira-tions of Kashmiri people by boycotting the G20 meeting hosted by the Modi regime in Srinagar.

They said that the holding of G20 meeting in the internationally recognized disputed territory by the Modi government was to give an impression that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was normal and to justify its illegal acts and actions of 05 August 2019. They said the holding of such events under the watch of over one million forces’ personnel by India cannot subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve and they will continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion. They maintained that the day is not far away when the Kashmiri people will achieve this cherished goal and their dream of joining Pakistan will be fulfilled.—KMS