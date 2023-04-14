Modi regime making nefarious attempts to mislead world about IIOJK situation

Incarcerated General Secretary of All Parties Hurri-yat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, has deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian gov-ernment is making one after another attempt to mis-lead the world community about the ground situa-tion of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kash-mir and hide the brutalities of its troops on innocent Kashmiris.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement is-sued in Srinagar said the Modi regime wants to hold the G-20 meeting in the UN-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to peddle its false narrative of normalcy in IIOJK. He said Kashmir is not a part of India rather it forcibly occupied the territory in 1947 and holding of such an event there is violation of international law and the UN resolu-tions that called for settlement of the Kashmir dis-pute through a plebiscite under the supervision of the World Body. He urged the G-20 countries to realize the Modi regime’s nefarious motive behind this move and abstain from attending it to show their commitment to the just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

People held massive rallies in Srinagar, Badgam, Magam, Pattan and other areas of the oc-cupied territory to mark the Jumatul-wida as Kash-mir Day and Quds Day, today. The participants of these rallies raised slogans against India and Israel. They appealed to the international community to resolve the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine for ensuring durable peace in the world.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities locked the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar from outside and pre-vented people from offering “Jumat-ul-Wida” prayers, today, at the historic mosque. They also kept senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest and once again disallowed him to offer Juma prayers. The Mirwaiz has been under house detention since August 05, 2019. APHC in a statement strongly denounced the authorities for locking the Jamia Masjid and keeping the Mirwaiz under house arrest.

Speakers at a conference in Jammu called upon the Muslims of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to forge greater unity among their ranks to defeat the communal elements who want to divide them to achieve their ulterior motives. The conference was organized by APHC leader and Chairman of United Peace Alliance, Mir Shahid Saleem.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in Shopian and Rajouri districts on the third consecutive day, today. The residents of these areas told the media that the troops barge