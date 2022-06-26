Modi regime issues order to fill 252 SIA posts in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in order to further tighten noose around freedom loving Kashmiri people, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime has issued a formal order for creation of 252 posts in different categories for its dreaded agency State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The order issued by Financial Commissioner, R.K. Goyal, reads, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of following 252 posts in different cate-gories for establishment of State Investigation Agency (SIA)”.

The posts also include one Deputy Inspector General of Police, three Senior Superintendent of Police, three Superintendents of Police.—KMS