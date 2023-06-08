Modi regime imposing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK schools too

Narendra Modiled fascist Indian government is imposing the Hindutva agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the schools of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The female students from the Vishu Bharti (VB) school in Rainawari area of Srinagar staged a protest, today (Thursday), against the school administration stating that they were disallowed to enter the premises of the school wearing Hijab. The school management told the students that they had received the orders from “higher ups.”

The students said they do not have issues with anyone coming in any dress, but they should not be stopped from following their choice of covering their heads.—KMS