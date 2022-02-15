‘Modi regime hell bent upon destroying everything in IIOJK’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-based socio-political leaders have said that the BJP-led government in New Delhi is hell bent upon destroying everything in the territory and the Kashmiri people irrespective of cast, creed and col-our must come together to foil its sinister designs.

Addressing a protest rally held in RS Pura area of Jammu, today, against the anti-Kashmir policies of Modi regime, they said after abrogation of Arti-cles 370 and 35-A, New Delhi was snatching every-thing from the people of IIOJK.

They said, “Our resources, our jobs, our lands everything was put on sale hitting the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Outsiders are being settled in Jammu and Kashmir to change the demog-raphy of this disputed region,” they added.

APHC leader, Mir Shahid Saleem, speaking on the occasion said it’s high time for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to get united for their democ-ratic and political rights. He said that IIOJK was being given colonial treatment with all the rights of its people being snatched away. He said arbitrary orders are being issued in the occupied territory without taking the interests of the people into con-sideration. The protest rally was also addressed by several Sikh, Dalit and Jatt leaders.