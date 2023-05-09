Modi regime going to demolish properties of 190 more Kashmiris

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in order to bring the demographic change on a fast track, the Modi regime, as an initial step, has prepared a list of more than 190 more Kashmiris whose properties will be demolished on the charges of siding with the ongoing freedom movement.

Earlier, the regime demolished the properties in South Kashmir while properties of several others were attached; however, now it is planning to bulldoze the properties of the Kashmiri youth after branding them militants or over-ground workers.

The names of 193 people whose properties are listed to be demolished also include those who surrendered under a package introduced by Omar Abdullah as chief minister of the occupied territory. The regime is also planning to seal down the accounts of these people.

Around 200 persons have been divided into three groups by the Indian agencies including National Investigation Agency, Special Investigation Agency and Special Investigation Unit.

Not only this, but regime has also decided to take action “against [all] those who have sympathy with militancy in any form or shape,” Indian media reported. Going one step further, the Modi government will also take action against the properties owned by the relatives of those actively involved in militancy”.

The regime has also decided take action against government employees who are involved in pro-freedom activities. Nearly one dozen more government employees including top officials have been profiled for termination.—KMS