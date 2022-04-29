Modi regime flayed for disallowing Jumatul Wida prayers at Jamia Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other religious and political organizations have strongly denounced the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for disallowing prayers on the blessed occasions of Jumatul Wida and Shab-e-Qadr at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the action as a sheer interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims and gross violation of right to freedom of religion.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, an umbrella body of religious and social organizations, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the repeated closing down of the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and other religious places for prayers by the Indian authorities. It maintained that such actions were aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Kashmiris.

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration spokesperson, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigam, in a statement in Srinagar, also expressed displeasure over the move of the occupation authorities.

Meanwhile, people took out anti-India and anti-Israel rallies in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, Pattan and other areas of the occupied territory, today, to mark the Jumatul Wda, the last Friday of Ramadan, as the Kashmir Day and Quds Day. The participants of the rallies raised high pitched anti-India and anti-Israel slogans.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Molvi Sajad, after raiding his house in Nadihal area of Bandipora district. The police booked him under black law, Public Safety Act, and lodged him at sub-jail Baramulla.

The occupation authorities shifted more than forty illegally detained political prisoners booked under draconian PSA including APHC leader, Mushtaqul Islam and journalist Aasif Sultan to Ambedkar Nagar Jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, today.

On the other hand, tension gripped Ayodhya city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, after a group of Hindutva members desecrated the Holy Quran and threw its pages along with posters containing anti-Muslim remarks and most disgustingly, pork, outside three mosques and a shrine in the city.

European Union special representative for human rights, Eamon Gilmore, in a tweet stated that in his meetings with Indian officials he has discussed among other issues the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Various Hindu organisations and religious leaders have endorsed a statement that says “We stand with our Muslim siblings” in India. The statement by the US-based Hindus for Human Rights, and signed by several Hindu organisations and leaders says the “time is long overdue” for Hindus around the world to break the “collective silence and speak out” against Hindutva-fuelled hate and violence against Muslims and other minorities in India.—KMS