In continuation of the Modi-led Indian govern-ment’s dismissal drive in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Muslim officer of Jammu & Kashmir Bank was terminated on the ridiculous charge of being a “threat to the security” to India.

Chief Manager, Sajad Bazaz was dismissed from services as per an order issued by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer J&K Bank on the recommendation of Indian agencies.

The order said the action was taken following “a report from credible agencies, warranting his dismissal from service”.

Interestingly, without any proof, Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, was dismissed with immediate effect “in the interest of the security of” India.

Sajad Ahmad Bazaz is a former head of internal communication at the bank. By 2004, he had risen to the position of Head of Internal Communication within the bank.

The details of this trajectory have shocked the bank’s management as Bazaz’s covert activities went unnoticed. He was elevated from a clerk to a gazetted equivalent post of Editor, created espe-cially for him, it said.

One of the charge against him states: “The data on advertisement money allocation from 2015 to 2023 indicates disproportionate favour towards Greater Kashmir.”

“Investigations suggest he was instrumental in setting up additional media platforms to amplify the secessionist narrative.”—KMS