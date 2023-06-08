Modi regime continues victimization of freedom-loving Kashmiris, attaches 124 more properties across IIOJK

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government continues to victimize the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by depriving them of their houses and other properties for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

The Modi regime in its latest action has attached 124 properties worth millions, including land and buildings, owned by the people and organizations affiliated with the freedom struggle. It claimed that these properties situated at 86 locations across occupied Kashmir had been used for the furtherance of the activities aimed at freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India’s illegal occupation.

The properties have been attached by the Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Executive Wing of Indian police in IIOJK under various sections of the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Of these properties, 77 belong to socio-religious organization Jamaat-e-Islami.

It is to mention here that India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency and SIU had already attached the headquarters of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and confiscated hundreds of houses and properties belonging to pro-freedom leaders and organizations including the Jamaat-e-Islami across IIOJK. The occupation authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops, shopping complexes and other properties in the occupied territory. The actions were aimed at punishing these people and organizations for their role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. —KMS